Jr. NTR's birthday: Fans treated with his fierce 'RRR' look

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 04:34 pm

‘RRR’: Jr. NTR’s fans treated with his ‘RRR’ look on his birthday

Happy 38th birthday, Jr. NTR! The superstar, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, had a special treat for his fans on this occasion: His look from SS Rajamouli's RRR or Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. To note, the Telugu actor plays the role of tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the film, and in the poster, he does look fierce and focused.

Tweet

When My Bheem rebels, he stands strong and bold: Rajamouli

It was shared by Rajamouli and all RRR actors. The director wrote, "My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave." The poster shows NTR, dressed in a black kurta and white dhoti, red cloth wrapped around his waist, is about to throw a spear. The red tika and his piercing gaze complete the look.

Twitter Post

Jr. NTR expertly transforms as Komaran Bheem in this poster

Appeal

'Biggest gift you can give me is to stay home'

Earlier, the actor, who enjoys a huge fan following, requested his admirers to stay home, stay safe and celebrate his birthday that way. He said, "In these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with COVID-19. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need."

Details

Other character posters from 'RRR' also impressed fans

The Baahubali director had earlier shared the looks of his other characters. Alia Bhatt's look as Sita was also revealed on her birthday, so was Olivia Morris's. Ajay Devgn's 'bloody but formidable' look in his motion poster was widely appreciated, while Ram Charan's as Alluri Sitarama Raju was revealed in March. Notably, it's the maiden collaboration between Telugu superstars, Charan and Jr. NTR.

Movie

'RRR' is a period action drama set in 1920s

The mega budget venture is a period drama set in pre-independence era. It is a fictional take on the lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who were brave warriors. The magnum opus has been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, and would feature many international artists too. RRR is still scheduled to hit the theaters on October 13.