Justin Bieber returns to stage after Ramsay Hunt break Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

Justin Bieber just made his first big appearance in years at the Grammys, performing an acoustic version of "Yukon" from his 2025 album "Swag."

It's a big deal for fans—he revealed a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in 2022 that forced him to pause touring and public performances, and he ended his Justice tour early in 2022.