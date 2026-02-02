Justin Bieber returns to stage after Ramsay Hunt break
Justin Bieber just made his first big appearance in years at the Grammys, performing an acoustic version of "Yukon" from his 2025 album "Swag."
It's a big deal for fans—he revealed a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in 2022 that forced him to pause touring and public performances, and he ended his Justice tour early in 2022.
'Swag' scored 4 major Grammy nominations this year
Bieber kept things low-key on stage—just boxers, crew socks, and a purple guitar—with Hailey cheering him on from the crowd.
His album "Swag" scored four major Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year.
With 23 career nods and two wins already, he's definitely back in the game.
Bieber is set to headline Coachella in April
After dropping two albums last year, Bieber is set to headline Coachella in April 2026—marking what some have described as a return to live shows and giving fans plenty to look forward to.