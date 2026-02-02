'Kaalam Paranja Kadha' inspired by murder case? Director clarifies
A R Afan's father has asked the Kerala High Court to pause the release of Kaalam Paranja Kadha, a film he says is inspired by his son's ongoing murder case.
He worries the movie could lead to public judgment and affect witnesses before the trial even ends.
Afan's father wants all promos paused
Rahim, Afan's father, feels that early buzz about the film already paints his son as guilty and hurts their family's reputation.
He wants all promos and content linked to the movie put on hold until after the court case wraps up.
Nooranad says film isn't based on Afan
Director Prasad Nooranad insists his movie isn't based on Afan or the Venjaramoodu case, despite its similar theme.
The film is scheduled to be released soon, and Nooranad says he was ready for a pre-release screening if directed and would convey the same to the court.