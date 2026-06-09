Kaif reportedly weighing OTT debut as selective comeback in 2027 Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Katrina Kaif is reportedly gearing up for her big return to acting, and this time she might be making her debut on an OTT platform.

Sources say she's reading scripts and wants projects that fit her life after becoming a mother.

While she's expected back on set by the second half of 2027, Kaif is taking her time to pick roles that really matter to her now.