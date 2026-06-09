Kaif reportedly weighing OTT debut as selective comeback in 2027
Katrina Kaif is reportedly gearing up for her big return to acting, and this time she might be making her debut on an OTT platform.
Sources say she's reading scripts and wants projects that fit her life after becoming a mother.
While she's expected back on set by the second half of 2027, Kaif is taking her time to pick roles that really matter to her now.
Kaif embraced motherhood and stepped back
After starring in Merry Christmas (2024) with Vijay Sethupathi, Kaif kept things low-key.
She's famous for blockbusters like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Ek Tha Tiger, but has kept a low profile since Merry Christmas (2024) and recently embraced motherhood.
Now, with new priorities, she's looking to make a thoughtful comeback, this time exploring the world of streaming for the first time.