Kajal Aggarwal to star in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's 'Uma'

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Jun 04, 2021
The movie is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule later this year

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will be headlining slice-of-life drama Uma, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer. The upcoming Hindi film is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group). It is directed by debutant Tathagata Singha. Kajal, known for blockbuster films like Singham, Magadheera, and Mersal, said she is excited to delve deep into the world of Uma.

Film set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop

"Set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles, the drama unfolds through multi-faceted characters with the arrival of a stranger Uma," the official synopsis of the movie reads. "I'm always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I'm excited to share Uma with everyone," Kajal said.

'Uma' will be shot in the second half of 2021

"I am very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek and director Tathagata, on an extremely interesting film," the 35-year-old actor said. The makers will soon announce the other cast members. "Uma is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in consideration," the producers said.

Kajal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Live Telecast'

Kajal, who has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry, was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Live Telecast. Apart from this, Kajal also has a couple of prestigious projects in her hand. Hey Sinmika and untitled Deekay movie are ready to hit the theatres while Ghosty, untitled Praveen Sattaru movie, Indian 2, and Paris Paris are still being shot.

