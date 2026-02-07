Kaley Cuoco responds to Ashley Tisdale French's 'toxic mom group' claim
Entertainment
Kaley Cuoco has weighed in after Ashley Tisdale French called out her celebrity mom group for being "toxic."
On Watch What Happens Live, Cuoco kept it real: "I mean, if you don't like being part of a group, just leave, baby."
Host Andy Cohen and guest Erika Jayne agreed with the straightforward advice.
Meanwhile, Tisdale French's viral essay drew mixed responses
Ashley Tisdale French's viral essay described feeling judged and pressured by her mom circle, calling it "toxic" and saying being part of it felt like "mean girls" and "too high school for her."
In response, Jones defended the group online, sharing family photos and calling their community supportive.
She highlighted how important it is for moms to lift each other up, tagging her post #womensupportingwomen.