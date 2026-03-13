Kalyani Priyadarshan's historic success proves her father wrong Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who once planned to be an architect, surprised her dad (veteran director Priyadarshan) by jumping into acting after a nudge from actor Nagarjuna.

At first, Priyadarshan honestly thought she "couldn't act."

Fast forward to now: Kalyani has not just proved him wrong; she's made history as India's first female superhero in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the first Malayalam film to cross ₹300 crore worldwide.

She even learned Malayalam for her roles along the way.