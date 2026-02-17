Kamal Haasan's 'Gandhi' documentary glitch gets him to crack this joke
When a technical glitch froze Kamal Haasan's documentary on Gandhi at a Chennai college fest, he lightened the mood by joking, "Censor aa, thadangal aa?" (Is it censored or just a glitch?).
The crowd loved it, and his quick wit is now making rounds online.
The joke that is now viral
Haasan's film, his documentary Lead on Gandhi, was being screened when the hiccup happened.
While staff fixed the issue quickly, his joke playfully poked at India's film censorship board (CBFC)—a topic that's been sparking debate in Tamil cinema lately.
Haasan's previous comments on CBFC delays
Just last month, Haasan called out CBFC delays on other films like Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.
He urged for clear rules and open conversations between filmmakers and authorities, saying unclear certification hurts creativity and trust in the industry.