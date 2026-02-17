Kamal Haasan's 'Gandhi' documentary glitch gets him to crack this joke Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

When a technical glitch froze Kamal Haasan's documentary on Gandhi at a Chennai college fest, he lightened the mood by joking, "Censor aa, thadangal aa?" (Is it censored or just a glitch?).

The crowd loved it, and his quick wit is now making rounds online.