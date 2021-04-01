Home / News / Entertainment News / Bollywood's 'thekedars' KJo, Aditya Chopra in hiding, says 'Thalaivi' Kangana
Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 02:14 pm
Bollywood's 'thekedars' KJo, Aditya Chopra in hiding, says 'Thalaivi' Kangana

Unlike her colleagues from Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut is not letting the recent coronavirus wave hinder her plans. Her ambitious project Thalaivi will release on April 23, as has been decided.

As she cleared the air on the release date on Wednesday, she also used the opportunity to take a dig at established filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Here's what happened.

What she said

Ranaut said she is arriving with a Rs. 100cr movie

Ranaut's latest blitzkrieg against the filmmakers came after trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a development about Thalaivi. He said the first song will drop on Friday while also revealing that there's no change in the release date.

Sharing his tweet, Ranaut wrote that she is coming with a Rs. 100 crore film to "save Bollywood."

In the same tweet, she lambasted Johar and Chopra.

Quote

'Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are hiding'

"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding, (sic)" she wrote.

Statement

Ranaut called herself the industry's savior

In another tweet, she called herself Bollywood's savior.

"History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider stepchild, was destined to be their savior, you never know life has many ways of amusing us, (sic)" she tweeted.

Then, she advised "bullywood" (a term she uses for Bollywood) to not gang-up on "their mother."

Twitter Post

You can read her tweets here

Movie

'Thalaivi' chronicles the life of J Jayalalithaa

For the unversed, Ranaut will be seen as late J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

The movie will chronicle her journey from cinema to politics. The trailer, which had dropped last month, left viewers impressed. Ranaut looked like a spitting image of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The film is directed by AL Vijay and also features Arvind Swami as Jayalalithaa's guru, MGR.

Details

Till now, at least three major movies have postponed releases

While the entertainment industry was looking at a revival, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has spoiled those plans.

Makers of Chehre, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Haathi Mere Saathi have confirmed that these movies won't be hitting the theaters on the scheduled dates. It's rumored that Sooryavanshi co-produced by Johar, could also defer its release.

Interestingly, Chopra's BB2 was scheduled to release on April 23.

