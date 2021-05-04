Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle gets permanently suspended, actress responds

Controversy's favorite child Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle has been permanently suspended.

The micro-blogging site said that this "referenced account" has committed "repeated violations" of Twitter rules.

The action has been taken against her "behavior that has potential to lead offline harm," said Twitter.

This comes after Ranaut's flurry of tweets about the West Bengal election results, post-poll violence, and minority's influence in the state.

The suspension came for 'repeated violations of Twitter rules'

This was her reaction to the suspension news

In response, Ranaut lashed out at Twitter.

"Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema," she was quoted by ANI.

Background

She was actively batting for President rule in Bengal

It all started when Ranaut lambasted Mamata Banerjee ever since her party, the Trinamool Congress, won the Bengal elections on May 2.

She also attacked TMC and the people who voted for her.

On Monday, she went on to call Banerjee a "bloodthirsty demon Tadka," when reports of post-poll violence emerged.

Demanding President's rule in Bengal, Ranaut likened Banerjee to an "unleashed monster."

'We need super gundai to kill gundai...' read her tweet

Quoting a tweet by writer Swapan Dasgupta, Ranaut then went all-out yesterday night in response to a reported "alarming situation" in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The explosive actress said, "This is horrible...we need super gundai to kill gundai..."

In order to "tame" Banerjee, Ranaut requested "Modi ji" to "please show your Virat roop from early 2000's..."

This post understandably upset many netizens.

Complaints

Police complaint was also lodged for 'demeaning' people of Bengal

Before Twitter suspended her account, a Bengal-based advocate also lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police against the star.

The complainant, Sumeet Chowdhury, cited three tweets by Ranaut, and said these "demeaned, insulted, hurt the sentiments of the people of Bengal."

In the quoted tweets, Ranaut had tagged Bengal as "another Kashmir in the making" and said Hindus were no longer the majority there.

To recall

Past controversies: Let's look at her previous Twitter suspensions

This is hardly the first time Ranaut's account has run into trouble.

In January, during the Tandav controversy, she was temporarily restricted for saying it's "time to take [the makers'] heads off" for hurting religious sentiments.

Even a petition was filed in Bombay High Court last December for getting her Twitter account permanently deactivated on grounds of continuously spreading "hatred, disharmony in the country."