Entertainment

No one can direct 'Emergency' better than me: Kangana Ranaut

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 03:36 pm
Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that she is taking over the directing duties for her upcoming movie Emergency, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Earlier reports said that director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana for Revolver Rani, will be helming the project. Kangana said she will direct the biopic as she believes no one can tackle the project better than her.

In this article
Film

Ready to sacrifice various acting assignments: Kangana

"Pleased to wear director's hat again," she wrote in a post on the Koo app. "After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it," the actor wrote.

Direction

Kangana had previously directed the 2019 movie 'Manikarnika'

Kangana had previously assumed the director's chair for her 2019 movie Manikarnika. The film's final cut had given the director credit to both Kangana as well as Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Besides Emergency, Kangana has a string of films in her kitty including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, and the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

Movie

'Emergency' is not a biopic, it's a political drama: Kangana

In an earlier statement, the National Award-winning actor had clarified that Emergency is not a biopic, but a political drama. She said, "It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India."

Share this timeline
