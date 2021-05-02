Kangana Ranaut to turn digital producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 12:44 pm

With theaters being shut because of the pandemic, many creators are turning to digital streaming platforms.

The latest to hop on the bandwagon is actress Kangana Ranaut. She will make her digital debut as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru, a satirical love story. It will be produced under her banner Manikarnika Films.

Not much about the story and the cast has been revealed yet.

Quote

'Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space,' announced Ranaut

Talking about the new project, the 34-year-old actress said that the house production will create more edgy, new-age, and niche content in the digital space.

She added, "With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour... We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience."

Details

Manikarnika Films to promote new talent

Informing about Manikarnika Films' decision to promote new talent in the industry, Ranaut said, "We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts."

Notably, the Queen actress has constantly criticized the industry for not promoting new talent and only favoring star kids.

Interestingly, Karan Johar, who Ranaut had called out for nepotism on his talk show, has also decided to promote fresh talent.

Information

She also launched the logo of Manikarnika Films

Ranaut also launched the logo for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

The name is inspired by her 2019 movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She made her debut as a director with this movie after having a fallout with original director Krish. However, both were later credited as co-directors.

According to her recent statements, she might also direct the sequel of the movie.

Twitter Post

Here's what Ranaut shared on social media

Work

Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' release is postponed due to COVID-19 crisis

Ranaut, who first had claimed that her political biopic based on late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi, will release on the scheduled date of April 23, had to postpone it due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

She also has Tejas in the pipeline, for which she shot in Delhi in March.

Apart from that, she is working on Dhaakad and the Manikarnika sequel.