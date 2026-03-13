Kangana Ranaut to star in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is set to star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film inspired by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The story zooms in on Cama Hospital, where everyday people showed incredible courage during the chaos.
Ranaut plays a nurse who stepped up when it mattered most, shining a light on the unsung heroes of that night.
Film to focus on Cama Hospital
Directed by Manoj Tapadia (his first time behind the camera), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will recreate the tense events of November 26, focusing on how hospital staff protected patients under threat.
Marathi actor Girija Oak joins Ranaut in this tribute, and more details from the makers are expected soon.