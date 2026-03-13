Kangana Ranaut to star in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Kangana Ranaut is set to star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film inspired by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The story zooms in on Cama Hospital, where everyday people showed incredible courage during the chaos.

Ranaut plays a nurse who stepped up when it mattered most, shining a light on the unsung heroes of that night.