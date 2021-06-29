Wrong information in Kangana Ranaut's passport application caused renewal delay?

It looks like Kangana Ranaut will soon be able to travel abroad

Kangana Ranaut's passport renewal application will be "considered expeditiously," said Regional Passport Office (RPO) to Bombay High Court on Monday. The RPO assured this after Ranaut's counsel confirmed there were no criminal cases pending against her, as wrongfully mentioned in the application. Ranaut had originally approached the court, alleging that passport authorities were objecting to her application due to an FIR registered against her.

Latest

Ranaut's application wrongfully said 'criminal cases' were pending against her

According to BarandBench.com, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the RPO, submitted that the Manikarnika actress's application mentioned incorrect facts. It said "criminal cases" were pending against Ranaut, when only two First Information Reports were registered. To note, one is about her tweets, while the other pertains to copyright infringement. Singh noted that the process can proceed only if the corrections were made.

Details

Court then disposed of interim applications filed by Ranaut

As suggested, Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee issued a statement clarifying that no criminal case was pending against Ranaut, except for the two FIRs. Thereafter, Singh submitted that the plea will be considered in accordance with rules "expeditiously." The hearing was being headed by a special bench of Justices SS Shinde and Revati Mohite Dere, who then disposed of the interim applications filed by Ranaut.

Backstory

She had to fly to Budapest for shooting 'Dhaakad'

The proceedings should come as a relief for the Queen star. After all, she was scheduled to fly to Budapest for Dhaakad shooting that was scheduled from June 15 to August 30. Before that, she wanted to get her passport renewed, which expires on September 15. Ranaut then approached the court, alleging that the authorities weren't renewing her passport because of an FIR.

Information

'Thalaivi' recently received 'U' certificate for Tamil release

The Rangoon actress's representative informed at the court that the production team has already reached Hungary, but the schedule is likely to suffer due to Ranaut's, its lead actress, delay. Earlier, the court had refused to give a prior hearing date, stating "she could have approached earlier." Separately, her other upcoming venture, Thalaivi received a 'U' certificate for its Tamil release, this month.