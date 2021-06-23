Kangana reacts to 'Thalaivi' getting 'U' certificate for Tamil release

Jun 23, 2021

'Thalaivi' gets 'U' certificate for Tamil release

Kangana Ranaut's biographical drama based on late J Jayalalithaa's life, Thalaivi, has received a "U" certificate for its Tamil release. Reacting to the news, Ranaut said the certification meant one more of her projects has become eligible to entertain the entire family together. Separately, the Queen of controversial comments also opined our country should be called "Bharat" again as "India" was a "slave name".

'Thalaivi' might hit the big screens in August

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 34-year-old wrote: "Thalaivi gets U certificate in Tamil version, which means after Queen and Manikarnika, one more film of mine which children can enjoy with parents and grandparents." Reportedly, makers are eyeing an August theatrical release for the film and are soon going to apply for certification for Hindi and Telugu versions as well.

Instagram Post

Here is the official announcement of the certification

COVID-19 impact

Originally set for April release, makers had to postpone 'Thalaivi'

To recall, the multilingual venture was headed for a theatrical launch on April 23 but the worsening COVID-19 condition in the country affected the plans. Just days before release, Zee Studios had announced the indefinite postponement. "Even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations," the statement read.

Name change

'Can we change this slave name India back to Bharat?'

In other news, the self-certified "desh bhakt" held that we should go back to calling our country "Bharat" and ditch the name India. On Koo, the actress wrote: "India can only rise if it's rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilization." "Can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat?" was her appeal.

Explanation

She then went on to explain the significance of 'Bharat'

The post came along with a picture with women in sarees worshipping gods and the caption read: "Your sanskruti is your identity. Never feel shy in practising it (sic)." Taking the online class further, Ranaut explained the meaning of "Bharat" and claimed the British had given us the name "India." "We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat," she added.