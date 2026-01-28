Kannada actor Kavya Gowda, husband assaulted; she alleges rape threats

What happened next: Assault details and ongoing investigation

According to police, Prema's husband and Somasekhar's brother Nandish and Prema's father Ravikumar joined in the assault.

Ravikumar allegedly threatened to rape Kavya in front of others, grabbed her neck, kicked her private parts, and stabbed Somasekhar's shoulder.

Police have registered a case against the accused for assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempted murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation is still on—they're checking CCTV footage and witness statements. Meanwhile, Somasekhar is recovering in hospital.