Kannada actor Kavya Gowda, husband assaulted; she alleges rape threats
Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda and her husband Somasekhar were attacked at their Bengaluru home on Monday, 26 January 2026 by four people, including a woman named Prema, who allegedly called their domestic worker a thief.
Things escalated quickly—Prema allegedly slapped their two-year-old daughter, while the group also issued death threats to Kavya and her sister Bhavya.
What happened next: Assault details and ongoing investigation
According to police, Prema's husband and Somasekhar's brother Nandish and Prema's father Ravikumar joined in the assault.
Ravikumar allegedly threatened to rape Kavya in front of others, grabbed her neck, kicked her private parts, and stabbed Somasekhar's shoulder.
Police have registered a case against the accused for assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempted murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is still on—they're checking CCTV footage and witness statements. Meanwhile, Somasekhar is recovering in hospital.