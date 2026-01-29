Kannada actor Mayur Patel arrested for drunk driving Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Mayur Patel was booked by the Bengaluru traffic police and detained for questioning on Tuesday after his SUV rammed into cars that were halted at the traffic signal, leading to a chain collision involving multiple vehicles on Old Airport Road.

Police say a breathalyzer allegedly confirmed the presence of alcohol, but thankfully, no one was seriously injured.