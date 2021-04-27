Home / News / Entertainment News / Noted Kannada producer Ramu passes away from COVID-19 related complications
Noted Kannada producer Ramu passes away from COVID-19 related complications

Priyanka Bansal
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 01:20 pm
Noted Kannada producer Ramu passes away from COVID-19 related complications

Kannada film producer Ramu passed away on Monday in a hospital in Bengaluru due to COVID-19 related complications. He was married to actress Malashree.

The producer, known for backing movies like AK47 and Lockup Death, was 52. He had bankrolled over 30 films.

Ramu was also called Koti Ramu, because of his knack of producing high-budget films.

May he rest in peace.

Condolences and tributes to Ramu poured in online

As soon as the news broke, many from the Kannada film industry remembered the celebrated producer.

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, "One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP."

Actor Rakshit Shetty said, "My deepest condolence on the passing away of Ramu sir. Sending love & strength to his family and dear ones to cope with the loss!"

Ramu is survived by wife and two young children

Lending support to his family, actor Sriimurali wrote, "One of my earliest Producer's and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through. KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace. (sic)"

Ramu is survived by Malashree and their two children.

Many have recovered from COVID-19, many lost the battle

Ramu's name has been added to the unfortunate list of people from the entertainment industry who lost their battles against COVID-19.

Composer Shravan Rathod, actor Lalit Behl, veteran Bollywood editor Waman Bhonsle also lost their lives to the highly contagious virus in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors such as Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have managed to defeat the disease.

India's COVID-19 situation is worsening by the day

India has been suffering from an unprecedented "second wave" of COVID-19 that has become a cause of worry for the citizens as well as the states.

Over 3.23 lakh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with over 2,700 fatalities.

Many states have imposed curfew and lockdown to battle the deadly virus, which has brought the medical infrastructure on its knees.

