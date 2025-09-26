'Kantara Chapter 1' readies for October 2 release: Cast, plot
Get ready for the much-awaited prequel to Kantara—Kantara Chapter 1 hits theaters in India and nearly 30 countries internationally on October 2, 2025.
Set during the Kadamba dynasty (around 300 CE), the film dives into tribal conflicts and explores the origins of Bhoota Kola rituals.
Rishab Shetty leads as Berme, a tribal hero standing up to an oppressive king.
Meet the cast ensemble and crew
The movie brings together stars like Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram.
Filming began in early 2024 and concluded before October 2025, with a runtime of 2 hours and 47 minutes, the team went all out to make sure every detail of history and culture feels real.
OTT details of the film
Missed it in theaters? No worries—Kantara Chapter 1 lands on Amazon Prime Video starting October 30 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
A Hindi version will follow about eight weeks after the theatrical release.