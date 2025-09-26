'Kantara Chapter 1' readies for October 2 release: Cast, plot Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Get ready for the much-awaited prequel to Kantara—Kantara Chapter 1 hits theaters in India and nearly 30 countries internationally on October 2, 2025.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty (around 300 CE), the film dives into tribal conflicts and explores the origins of Bhoota Kola rituals.

Rishab Shetty leads as Berme, a tribal hero standing up to an oppressive king.