Home / News / Entertainment News / Kanye launches new album 'Donda' at live event, Kim attends
Entertainment

Kanye launches new album 'Donda' at live event, Kim attends

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 06:22 pm
Kanye launches new album 'Donda' at live event, Kim attends
Kanye West live streaming his new album, 'Donda'

Kanye West recently premiered his new album Donda at a live broadcast event from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Apple Music live-streamed the sold-out event for this album. The album, however, is expected to officially release today. To note, Donda marks the popular rapper's first collaboration with Jay-Z, after they last appeared in Drake's Pop Style.

In this article
Entrance

Kanye's entry to the stadium stole the moment

Kanye's entry was the highlight of the event

Kanye banged the entrance without any formal introduction or warning. The first track was We're gonna be OK, and the second featured an extensive sample of Kanye's mother. Meanwhile, the third song drew a reference to designer Junya Watanabe. Kanye dropped on his knees at one point in the stadium during the track I Know God Breathed On This. The final song staggered everyone.

Surprise

Jay-Z drew a reference to Kanye's (in)famous 'red cap'

Kanye's cap got a mention in Jay-Z's verse

Because, that's when Jay-Z made a surprise entry. His verse mentioned red cap, a reference to Kanye's Make America Great Again cap for Donald Trump's campaign. Every roll-out of the album was different from the other that also had contributions from Pop Smoke, Travis Scott among others. His estranged wife Kim Kardashian's attendance left everyone surprised, but the show of solidarity was appreciated.

Description

The album has been named after the rapper's mother

Donda, named after his mother, was set to release in July 2020, after Kanye's album Wash Us in the Blood. But, it could not happen due to some contract issue. The live stream announcement of the album came through an Apple advertisement, scored and edited by Kanye. It featured the song No Child Left Behind and starred controversial track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

Fact

The 'Ye' rapper is one of the best-selling artists

Kanye has won over 20 Grammy awards

Kanye has won the Grammy over 20 times. Considered to be one of the best-selling artists, the singer recently won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Music Album for his gospel record Jesus is King. His cupboard is also adorned with nine Billboard Music Awards (BMA). The latest BMA he won was for Wash Us in the Blood, which has him collaborating with Scott.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Timothée Chalamet-led 'Dune' trailer impresses, excites for upcoming universal battle

Latest News

Bajaj Chetak up for bookings in Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangalore

Auto

India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka

Sports

Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken

Sports

'Don't Go Yet': Camila Cabello nails it with sultry moves

Entertainment

Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Timothée Chalamet-led 'Dune' trailer impresses, excites for upcoming universal battle

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Entertainment

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Entertainment

Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Those speaking out allegedly receiving threat-calls

Entertainment

For 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' Anupam Kher collaborates with Neena Gupta

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Mariah Carey leaves Jay-Z's Roc Nation, talks about 'explosive situation'

Entertainment

'Death of Auto-tune': Jay-Z's iconic, Grammy-winning track turns 12

Entertainment

Kanye West files divorce documents, agrees for children's joint custody

Entertainment

Netflix paid a stellar $30mn for Kanye West documentary series?

Entertainment

Jay Z News

Beyonce's iconic song 'Best Thing I Never Had' turns 10

Entertainment

Beyoncé has a new hobby; it's not related to music

Entertainment

Kanye West named highest-paid rapper; Cardi B questions Forbes' list

Entertainment

These six Hollywood power-couples make us believe in love, again

Entertainment

Here's a look inside Jay-Z's billion dollar fortune

Entertainment
Trending Topics