Kanye West to perform in India for 1st time ever
Entertainment
Kanye West (now Ye) is set for his first-ever concert in India on March 29, 2026, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
After years of international stars like Coldplay hitting Indian stages, Ye's arrival marks another big moment for the country's live music scene.
Ticket details to be out soon
This is a one-night-only event—no multi-city tour, just an exclusive gig in Delhi.
That rarity has fans buzzing, especially since Ye's earlier trips to India weren't for performances.
With ticket details dropping soon and hype building across Asia and the Middle East, expect this show to be a hot ticket.