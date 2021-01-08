Kapil Sharma files complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria

Sharma had approached Chhabria to design a vanity van
In his statement, Sharma said that he had approached Chhabria's DC Designs Pvt. Ltd. to design a vanity van, and paid an amount of Rs. 5.30 crore for it between May 2017 and May 2018.
As there was no update on the delivery of the van, he approached Chhabria again in 2018. However, Sharma alleged that Chhabria kept on demanding more money.
Quote
Will verify the facts and investigate the case: Police
"We are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Chhabria for cheating Sharma. We will verify the facts and investigate the case," said the Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambhe. Reportedly, the police is likely to arrest Chhabria again on Friday.
Developments
The comedian earlier approached NCLT against Chhabria
This is not the first time that Sharma has sought legal resort in this case.
In 2019, he had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the matter.
Bharambe revealed that after Sharma's complaint, NCLT had frozen Chhabria's account.
Sharma had registered a separate complaint with the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after Chhabria sent him a parking bill of Rs. 12 lakh.
Details
Chhabria was arrested last month for forgery and cheating
On December 28, 2020, Chhabria was arrested by the CIU for reportedly taking loans from several non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers looking to buy DC's sports cars.
The police had raided his factory in Pune and subsequently seized 14 cars and 40 engines.
His police remand ended on Thursday, and he has been granted judicial custody for 14 days.