Kapoor and Sharma to marry privately in Mumbai July 11

Kapoor and Sharma skipping printed invites

The couple dated quietly for six months before going public in 2022 and have been together for nearly four years. Skipping printed invites, they're going for an intimate celebration instead.

Kapoor (from Guilty and Monica, O My Darling) and Sharma (director of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) have kept their romance mostly private despite busy careers.

Kapoor has said she believes in true love, something she credits to her sister's relationship and is often seen cheering Sharma on at industry events.