Kapoor denies acting break, says working on film since 'Thar'
Entertainment
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, known for films like Thar and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, just cleared up rumors about taking a break from acting.
Replying to a fan on X, he said he's been working on his next film since Thar and definitely isn't stepping away.
Kapoor's film to wrap June 30
Harsh shared that his upcoming film, which he's also producing, is almost done and will wrap by June 30. He called it "extremely unique" and says it's his best work yet.
Fans also asked about the Abhinav Bindra biopic with Anil Kapoor, but reports say that project isn't moving forward right now.