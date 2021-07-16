Home / News / Entertainment News / Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's next?
Entertainment

Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's next?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 08:42 pm
Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's next?
Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been planning on making his passion project, Takht, for a long time. Unfortunately, a recent report states that the director has shelved the movie and will entirely focus on his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Takht was supposed to be a multi-starrer project, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor.

In this article
Reason

Here's why KJo decided not to continue with 'Takht'

Takht was a period drama based on the history of Mughals in India. Apparently, Johar found it difficult to make a big-budget movie in the present COVID-19 scenario. A source told Filmfare, "It (Takht) was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up," adding no new production house came on board.

Quote

Johar decided to 'do a light-hearted romantic family film'

Citing another reason behind Johar's decision, the source informed Filmfare, "Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film."

Previous Buzz

News of 'Takht' being shelved made rounds earlier this year

Takht was announced back in 2018 and was scheduled to go on floors in February 2020. Earlier this year, rumors started making the rounds about the film being shelved, however, Johar later denied the claims. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director told SpotboyE, "Takht is not shelved. It's just delayed (sic)." Is this a similar case now as well? Let's wait for KJo's statement.

Information

The movie was earlier booked for Christmas 2021 release

Takht was based on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (played by Singh) and Dara Shikoh (Kaushal). Even the actors' voices were heard in the announcement video. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was supposed to hit the screens on December 24, 2021 (Christmas eve).

Upcoming

For now, Johar will focus on helming Singh-Bhatt's next

At the beginning of July, Johar declared on social media that he is back in the director's seat after a gap of five years with his next project. It's the Singh and Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is the second collaboration between the two actors after Gully Boy. "This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!" KJo tweeted.

Details

Movie is 'not your regular love story'

Apart from Bhatt-Singh's love story, it will have a different romantic angle. And, it will include Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, who will reportedly be in a love triangle. "Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!" Johar's post read.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar starrer is not just about boxing

Latest News

Could the Apple iPhone 13 be completely button-less?

Technology

COVID-19 vaccine trial for children nears completion: Centre tells HC

India

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

Former Shia Board chief booked for allegedly raping ex-employee's wife

India

Adityanath government turned UP into a leading state, claims Nadda

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar starrer is not just about boxing

Entertainment

FIR against T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar in alleged rape case

Entertainment

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Entertainment

Surekha Sikri, veteran actor, dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Hollywood calling Alia Bhatt? Actress signs up with famous agency

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to lead Karan Johar's directorial comeback

Entertainment

Just delayed: Karan Johar confirms 'Takht' has not been shelved

Entertainment

Karan Johar to direct Alia, Ranveer in a love story?

Entertainment

Karan Johar News

Karan Johar to make film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair

Entertainment

Bollywood's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary is disturbing

Entertainment

Kartik's 'Dostana 2' exit stemmed from souring relations with Janhvi?

Entertainment

Rajeev Masand critical days after contracting COVID-19

Entertainment

'Dostana 2': Pay hike demand started Kartik Aaryan, KJo fallout?

Entertainment
Trending Topics