Home / News / Entertainment News / Karan Johar to make film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair
Entertainment

Karan Johar to make film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 02:45 pm
Karan Johar to make film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair
Dharma Productions will be presenting the movie along with Still & Still Media Collective

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that his next production venture is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council. Titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, the film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire.

In this article
Details

Cast of the film is yet to be announced

The Case That Shook the Empire has been written by Raghu Palat, (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat. The movie, to be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The makers are yet to announce the cast of the movie.

Twitter

Honored to share Nair's story with the world: Johar

Johar, 49, who shared the details about the film on Twitter, said he was honored to share Nair's story with the world. "Extremely excited and honored to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi," he wrote. Johar's Dharma Productions will be presenting the movie along with Still & Still Media Collective.

Twitter Post

Here's Johar's tweet

Other details

Johar's next directorial venture is a period drama titled 'Takht'

Besides this film, Johar is also producing movies Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Meenakshi Sundareshwar as well as Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series Finding Anamika and season two of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. His next directorial venture is period drama Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Foundation' trailer looks promising, gives major 'Star Wars' vibes

Latest News

Dang in Gujarat makes clicking selfies a criminal offense

India

'Good On Paper' review: It's a 'rom-con', a dating nightmare

Entertainment

England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI

Sports

'Foundation' trailer looks promising, gives major 'Star Wars' vibes

Entertainment

Hyderabad: Drunk driver rams Audi into autorickshaw, killing 1

India

Latest Entertainment News

Netflix bags 'Cirkus' post theatrical rights at record price: Report

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release in July

Entertainment

'Murder By The Coast': When media trial, homophobia impacted judgment

Entertainment

Wrong information in Kangana Ranaut's passport application caused renewal delay?

Entertainment

'John Wick 4' begins production, slated for May 2022 release

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics