Karisma's sister-in-law Mandhira sued by late ex-husband's wife

Mandhira has accused Priya of 'pure robbery'

Priya filed a criminal complaint. Mandhira was issued a notice calling her to appear in court (date not specified in source).

During all this, Priya gave evidence privately to avoid media attention.

Meanwhile, Mandhira has accused Priya of "pure robbery" and "major fraud" involving Sunjay's massive estate—meant for his kids with Karisma Kapoor.

The Supreme Court has also sought Karisma Kapoor's response to Priya's plea seeking certified copies of divorce-related records.