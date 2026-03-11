Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce takes stand against 'inappropriate' angles

Sapthami Gowda publicly complained that videos and photos at public events were often shot from objectionable or uncomfortable angles. After her complaint, she met with KFCC president Dr. Jayamala. This led to a meeting on March 9, 2026, where digital media outlets agreed to delete such content and promised not to share similar posts going forward.

New guidelines for digital media platforms

KFCC has laid down new guidelines: digital platforms need to be mindful about what they post, and event organizers are now responsible for making sure these rules are followed.

If incidents recur, event publicists and those who grant media access could face complaints to cybercrime authorities and possible legal action, a big step for protecting privacy in the industry.