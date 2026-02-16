Karnataka HC rules: No trade license needed for cinemas
Big news for movie lovers and theater owners in Karnataka—cinemas no longer need a trade license from local municipalities just to show films.
The High Court made this call after Kesari Enterprises challenged a city council notice.
The court said the existing Cinemas Act already covers things like safety and building rules, so an extra municipal license isn't needed.
What about other businesses inside?
While cinemas are off the hook for film exhibition licenses, there's still some paperwork if you're running side businesses—think food stalls or shops inside the theater.
Municipalities can still ask vendors to get licenses and pay property taxes.
Overall, this clears up confusion for theaters and should make running them a bit smoother, as long as they keep up with safety standards on everything else.