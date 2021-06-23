Kartik Aaryan bags lead role in love-story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan announces new epic love story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan announced his next romantic drama, Satyanarayan Ki Katha on social media on Wednesday. He shared a small promo that bore the names of the makers, revealing Aaryan as the lead. However, the name of the leading lady is still under wraps. It will also mark the Hindi directorial debut of Sameer Vidwans, the director of the National Award-winning Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

'A story close to my heart,' wrote Aaryan

Captioning the promo, Aaryan wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha A special film with special people," and tagged the film's producers and director. It has been co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson. In a statement, he called the movie "a visionary project." This will mark the maiden collaboration between Nadiadwala and Aaryan, who both expressed excitement for the project.

Watch the movie's announcement promo here

'I'm the only member in this team without National Award'

Talking about the film, Aaryan said in a statement, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National Award-winning names." He also praised Vidwans, saying he can make sensitive topics highly entertaining. "I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National Award," he added.

Nadiadwala called it the 'ultimate love story'

Apart from calling it a visionary project, Nadiadwala also talked fondly about the maiden collaboration with Aaryan. He said, "This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience."

Aaryan recently made headlines for various controversies

The announcement has delighted fans even more because of the several projects Aaryan recently lost out on. The actor was first ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 very publicly owing to unspecified reasons. He was apparently also let go from Sharan Sharma's next sports flick but it was all speculation. He then also walked out from Red Chillies Productions' upcoming venture.