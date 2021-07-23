Home / News / Entertainment News / Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled
Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Kartik Aaryan is set to play the lead in Hansal Mehta's next directorial, Captain India. The actor made the announcement today on social media, and shared a first look poster along with it. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the movie is about "when a man goes beyond the call of duty." Mehta and Screwvala are teaming again up after Shahid (2012).

Aaryan to play an IAF pilot in the film

The first poster reveals that Aaryan will portray an IAF pilot's character, as he's seen in that uniform. His face is slightly hidden underneath the captain's cap in the poster, which also shows an airplane taking off and a burning city in the background. "An Ordinary Man. An Extraordinary Mission" — these lines were written on the poster, hinting at a rescue operation storyline.

Check out Aaryan's look in 'Captain India' here

''Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling,' Aaryan says

While talking about it, Aaryan said, "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country." Praised Mehta, he called this project a "perfect opportunity to collaborate with him." The film will be based on "one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history."

Fans happy for Aaryan, but worried about the movie's storyline

With this flick, it is expected that Aaryan's well-established chocolate boy image would get a break. While several fans appreciated the actor for bagging big films and not just another rom-com, a worried user wrote, "Please don't hurt the sentiments of Indian Air Force with your movie." To this, many responded saying that they believe Aaryan will not do such a thing.

Aaryan also has 'Dhamaka' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in pipeline

Captain India is not the only project the actor has in his kitty. The Luka Chuppi actor is set to appear in a Ram Madhvani film, Dhamaka, which is a remake of the 2013 Korean movie, The Terror Live. This thriller will premiere on Netflix. Aaryan also has the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee and Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

