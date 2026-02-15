Kartik Aaryan leads Pride parade in 'Naagzilla' scene shot in CP
Kartik Aaryan just filmed a standout Pride parade scene for his upcoming movie Naagzilla at Connaught Place, Delhi. Shot in February 2026, the sequence had him leading a lively crowd waving rainbow flags—clips of the moment quickly went viral.
He kept it cool and serious in a leather jacket, white tee, and jeans.
'Naagzilla' and Kartik's recent buzz
Naagzilla is shaping up to be one of this year's big releases, with scenes shot all over Delhi—from metro stations to India Gate.
Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film has no official release date announced and stars Ravi Kishan and Arun Kushwah alongside Aaryan.
After shooting, Kartik grabbed dinner at Kwality restaurant while fans gathered nearby, contributing to increased traffic and bystander interest—proof his star power is still going strong after his Filmfare win (and the flop).