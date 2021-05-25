Is Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' coming to Netflix this September?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 02:12 pm

'Dhamaka,' starring Kartik Aaryan, might get a September release

Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated film Dhamaka might get a September release on Netflix. To recall, it was sold to the streaming giant for a whopping Rs. 135cr in April. The film, which was announced on Aaryan's birthday last November, has him playing the role of a prime-time news anchor. Notably, he completed the shoot of this Ram Madhvani-directorial in just 10 days, setting a record.

Source

'The initial plan was to unveil it in June'

A source close to the development informed, "Dhamaka is an important film for the platform. They were looking at a right time to release it. The initial plan was to unveil it in June, but for now they have decided on September. Meanwhile, the post production work on the film is going on in full-swing." To note, no official announcement has been made yet.

Story

It's a remake of South Korean film, 'The Terror Live'

The film is the official remake of South Korean hit thriller, The Terror Live (2013). It revolves around a bomb blast that happens in the city, and how a newscaster sees it as the perfect opportunity to get his career back on track. The film, co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani, also stars Mrunal Thakur as his wife, and Amruta Subhash as Aaryan's boss.

Upcoming

Aaryan is also awaiting the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2'

Apart from Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is another highly-anticipated movie of the actor. But unfortunately, it's on hold currently, as shoots have been halted in Maharashtra. A few moths ago, its makers had secured a November release slot, but it's unclear now if they will be able to stick to that date. Besides Aaryan, it also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Controversy

The actor's 'Dostana 2' ouster made a lot of headlines

Not all is good with Aaryan though. In April, he hit headlines when he was ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Since no one announced anything officially, there were ample rumors suggesting the possible reason for the fallout. Among them, him demanding a higher fee than what was agreed upon and a major fight he had with lead actress Janhvi Kapoor did the rounds.

Information

When Kangana Ranaut had extended support to Aaryan

Several actors were being considered as Aaryan's replacement, but nothing has been made official about it. In this milieu, Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Aaryan, asking "papa jo and his nepo gang club," to "please leave him alone like Shushant don't go after him."