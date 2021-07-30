Kartik Aaryan's next is 'Freddy,' and then 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' remake

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 11:56 am

Kartik Aaryan bags Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

After Aditya Roy Kapur, it's now Kartik Aaryan's turn to be seen in a Hindi remake. And this time, he will step into Allu Arjun's shoes. Arjun's 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake will be led by Aaryan, reports say. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it might be titled Shehzada. The original, which co-starred Pooja Hegde, received rave reviews and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Details

'Kartik Aaryan as an actor is different from Allu sir'

While Aaryan's name was being speculated for this remake since long, Hussain Dalal, its screenwriter and Toofaan actor, confirmed the news. He told TOI, "An actor's own qualities and personality traits always lend themselves to the screenplay. For instance, Kartik Aaryan as an actor and as a person is different from Allu sir. That has to be factored in while writing the screenplay."

Quote

Makers might rope in Kriti Sanon for the movie

"Allu Arjun has a certain swag and Kartik has his own kind of screen presence and style that we have to play with," Dalal further said, adding that the film will go on floors in a few months. The makers will reportedly rope in Mimi actress Kriti Sanon opposite Aaryan. To recall, the duo had shared screen space in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi (2019).

Movie Shoot

Meanwhile, Aaryan will begin shooting of 'Freddy' next month

Before this remake, Aaryan will begin the filming of romantic thriller — Freddy. Backed by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani, it's set to go on floors in the first week of August, a source told Pinkvilla. The report also mentioned that the film's director has been changed from Ajay Bahl to Veere Di Wedding-helmer, Shashanka Ghosh. The female lead has not yet been revealed.

Upcoming Movies

Aaryan is expected to juggle between 'Freddy,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

"All through the last three months, the makers have been working on pre-production and other aspects of Freddy," the source informed Pinkvilla. Apparently, the shooting is set to commence in Mumbai and Aaryan is going to juggle between Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets. The Love Aaj Kal actor also has other films in the pipeline — Captain India, Dhamaka and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Rumors

Earlier, rumors of 'Freddy' being shelved created a buzz

After Aaryan's ouster from Dostana 2, reports suggested that he has walked out of Red Chillies Entertainment's Goodbye Freddy, due to "creative differences." It was supposed to be helmed by Bahl. It is unclear whether Kapoor-backed Freddy and Shah Rukh Khan's banner-produced movie are same or not. For now, we know one thing for sure that Aaryan is going to star in a Freddy.