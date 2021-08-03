Home / News / Entertainment News / Kartik Aaryan to wrap up 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2' by next month
Kartik Aaryan to wrap up 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2' by next month

Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 04:23 pm
Kartik Aaryan to wrap up 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2' by next month
Kartik Aaryan likely to complete 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2' shoot by September

As reported earlier, Kartik Aaryan was to juggle between the shoots of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ekta Kapoor-backed Freddy. While he started shooting for the dark romantic thriller on August 1, reports suggest that he will take a small break and resume shooting the last leg for the Anees Bazmee-directorial from August 10. He is scheduled to wrap up the much-anticipated sequel by September.

Two sets have been erected in Mumbai for the last-leg

Murad Khetani, the co-producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, told TOI, "Kartik will be shooting with us from August with the co-actors like Tabu, Kiara [Advani] and other characters." For the last leg, two sets have been erected in Mumbai and the producer stressed they will be adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. This is especially relevant as the team has suffered due to COVID-19 before.

No release date is fixed for the Anees Bazmee-directorial

To recall, the production of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 began in October 2019 with original plans of releasing it in 2020. Then in February 2021, it was said the film will be dropped on November 19. But the shoot had to be halted in March after Aaryan contracted COVID-19. Now, Khetani says no release date is fixed. They'll drop it "whenever the film is ready."

Amar Upadhyay confirmed he's returning to sets on August 10

The August shooting date was confirmed by a Bollywood Hungama report too. The portal quoted Molkki-fame Amar Upadhyay, who acts opposite Tabu in the movie, to state he will be joining the production on August 10 as well. Upadhyay had also tested positive back in March after shooting for it briefly in February and March. He recently underwent surgery for a ligament tear too.

Currently, Aaryan's kitty is brimming with multiple projects

Apart from Aaryan and Upadhyay, Rajpal Yadav also plays an important role. Earlier, it was said that Aaryan will be finishing shooting of Freddy, a Shashanka Ghosh-directorial, in about 35 days. Given he completes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September, he should wrap up Freddy in another 20-25 days. Apart from these, he also has Dhamaka, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's remake, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

