Kartik Aaryan's parents buy commercial office unit for ₹10.8cr
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, just picked up a premium office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle.
The deal went through on November 27, adding another impressive spot to the family's growing real estate portfolio.
What did they buy and for how much?
The new office unit cost a hefty ₹10.83 crore, plus a ₹65 lakh stamp duty. It covers 1,228 sq ft of carpet area and comes with two parking slots.
Its location is pretty strategic—close to Vile Parle station and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link—which makes it even more appealing.
Kartik's recent property moves
Kartik himself has been busy investing too—he recently bought an office in Andheri for ₹13 crore in September and grabbed a plot in Alibaug for ₹2 crore where, as he stated, "I plan to build my own home there."