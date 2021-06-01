Home / News / Entertainment News / Kartik Aaryan exits Aanand L Rai-project? 'Baseless rumors,' says director
Kartik Aaryan exits Aanand L Rai-project? 'Baseless rumors,' says director
Written by

Priyanka Bansal
Kartik Aaryan is hitting news lately, a lot more than expected, and for all the wrong reasons. After his ouster from Karan Johar's Dostana 2, he reportedly had walked out of Red Chillies Entertainment's Goodbye Freddy. Recent reports suggest that he has lost out on Aanand L Rai's next gangster drama as well. However, Rai said these are "baseless rumors," and talks are ongoing.

'Baseless rumors, this is a complete mix up'

"There was no such film signed by Kartik. These are baseless rumors. We've met Kartik for a different film and we're still talking," said Colour Yellow, the production house founded by Rai. It was also reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has replaced the Luka Chuppi actor. Clarifying the same, they added, "We've taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up."

Speculations started when Aaryan was spotted talking to the director

Rumors started circulating in February when Aaryan was spotted talking to the Raanjhanaa director outside his office. To this, Rai said, "There are so many actors who come to meet me, but that doesn't mean that he or she has been signed for my film."

Real reason behind his 'Dostana 2' exit is still unknown

This looks more or less good for Aaryan, given the unceremonious way he exited Dostana 2. Since none made it official, rumors started floating around that suggested that he apparently had a fallout with the Dharma Productions head. Some also said that his demanding a hiked fee irked Johar, while a few hinted at a possible quarrel with the film's leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor.

Aaryan recently walked out of a Red Chillies Entertainment movie

A few days back, it was reported that the 30-year-old actor has also walked out of a Red Chillies' project due to creative differences. Here too, all the people concerned stayed mum, giving way to multiple theories. A source said, "Kartik was not happy with the developed script as it was different from what was narrated to him as a one-liner plot."

He had a problem with Kaif being elder to him?

Some also suggested that Aaryan felt Katrina Kaif would look older than him in the movie, and hence decided to quit. For perspective, he is 30-year-old, and Kaif is seven years elder to him. However, since the project was never officially announced, everything remains speculative.

Currently, Aaryan has 'Dhamaka' poised for a Netflix release

For now, Aaryan is awaiting the release of his suspense thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani, which was shot in a record time of 10 days. Reports suggest that it'll release on Netflix in September, but official announcement is yet to be made. He is also working on Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani, which is on halt due to the pandemic.

