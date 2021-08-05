'Kate' trailer: Beware! Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on a hunt

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 04:23 pm

Netflix recently dropped a trailer of Mary Elizabeth Winstead's upcoming movie, Kate. This action-packed flick is about a ruthless assassin who wants to find out the person who poisoned her. After Birds of Prey (2020), in which her action moves were impressive, Winstead returns to her beast mode for this movie. It has been helmed by The Huntsman: Winter's War director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

Description

What happens in the trailer?

It begins with Kate's handler (Woody Harrelson) asking her what's wrong with her as she misses to shoot the target. Soon they realize that Kate's poisoned and has only 24 hours to live. Donning her assassin-revenge look, she goes on a mission to find out the person and kill him/her. Along the way, she teams up with her victims' teenage daughter (Miku Martineau).

Performance

Watching Winstead performing action sequences flawlessly is jaw-dropping

If you've watched her last year's flick, you must have got a glimpse of her fighting talents. This movie gives Winstead a solo platform to showcase her terrific combat skills to the world. And she does not disappoint. From handling big guns to beating bad guys mercilessly, the Gemini Man actress performed her scenes better than many action heroes. She's flawless in the trailer.

Reaction

Netizens said 'Kate' is a 'John Wick'-'Atomic Blonde' combined product

It's true that most action-thrillers have something in common, and this trailer too seemed like a combination of other actioners. This was also echoed by many netizens. Like, one wrote, "Atomic Blonde meets John Wick meets Crank," while another said, "Feels like a Huntress movie." Further, Harrelson's fans were a bit disappointed, as he was shown in only a few scenes in the trailer.

Release Date

'Kate' is slated to release on September 10 on Netflix

Kate also stars Mortal Kombat's Tadanobu Asano, The Flight Attendant-fame Michiel Huisman, Japanese legend Jun Kunimura and the Unbroken actor Miyavi (musician turned actor). While the screenplay is by Umair Aleem, it is produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. The action drama is set to premiere on September 10 on Netflix and also, in select theaters (as shown in the trailer).