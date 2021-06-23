Katrina Kaif begins reading sessions for Vijay Sethupathi-Sriram Raghavan's next

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 09:48 pm

Katrina Kaif begins readings for Vijay Sethupathi-starrer

Katrina Kaif is all set to begin preparing for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming movie, Merry Christmas. Starring opposite South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, she's reportedly started the reading sessions for the film. To note, the Raghavan-directorial was supposed to go on floors in April and then, in mid-May. But, Kaif contracting COVID-19 and then the lockdown postponed the plans. Now, the filming is ready to start.

Details

She's set to get 'into the skin of her character'

The makers of the film have not revealed much about Kaif's role or the storyline. Meanwhile, the Fitoor actress is ready to dig deep into her character. The Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "Katrina is now starting readings for the film and will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character."

Locations

Movie will be shot in Mumbai, Goa, and Pune

Apparently, "all the groundwork and pre-production" of the film has been completed. Notably, the first location is Mumbai and then, the crew will head to Goa and Pune. "We plan to start shooting from mid-May to September. We start with Mumbai and follow it up with Goa and Pune toward the end," producers Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray earlier told Pinkvilla.

Genre

Will 'Merry Christmas' be a Raghavan-genre?

Filmmaker Raghavan is known to make thriller movies. His last film Andhadhun—starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu—was a big hit. Before that, the director made Badlapur that changed Varun Dhawan's chocolate boy image to a serious actor. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now, he's bringing Merry Christmas to his fans. Will this be a Raghavan-style thriller too? We'll have to wait and see.

Projects

Kaif to romance another South actor

Coming back to Kaif, she might also star opposite Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda in a high-budget project. Reports claimed makers are planning for a pan-India release, and thus, want to attract the north Indian audience by roping in the actress. Apart from these films, Kaif will also appear in Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.