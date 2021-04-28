Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' to start shoot in May

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi will go on floors in mid-May, as per latest reports.

To note, the film was to begin shoot this month, but Kaif contracting COVID-19 forced the makers to postpone their schedule.

Now that the actress has recovered, the schedule is back on track.

Andhadhun (2018) was Raghavan's last directorial.

Quote

All the ground work and pre-production is completed, says source

A source close to the development of the film told Pinkvilla that the film will start shoot around May 15 with the lead pair in Mumbai.

"All the ground work and pre-production is completed and the team now awaits a go ahead from the government to start their shoot. Most of the film will be shot in the city," the source informed.

Details

After Mumbai, the team will head to Goa and Pune

Confirming the news, producers of the film, Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, told Pinkvilla that the shooting will happen at other places too, after the Mumbai leg wraps up.

"We plan to start shooting from mid-May to September. We start with Mumbai and follow it up with Goa and Pune toward the end," they informed.

The shooting will reportedly go on for four months.

Rumors

Earlier reports suggested that the film got postponed indefinitely

Earlier, reports had suggested that the film would be indefinitely postponed, not only because of Kaif's COVID-19 diagnosis, but also because of the pandemic situation, which has forced many states to introduce lockdowns and curfews.

Also, Sethupathi has many projects in his kitty, and hence may get busy with Raj-DK's web-series, along with Shahid Kapoor, reports suggested.

But all were just rumors, it seems!

Movie

The film will retain Raghavan's style, will be a thriller

Meanwhile, Raghavan, who was applauded for his crime thrillers Badlapur and Andhadhun, will reportedly take the same route with this and make it into a edge of the seat thriller.

Separately, Kaif will next be shooting for Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

She will also be finishing up Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.