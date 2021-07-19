Home / News / Entertainment News / Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo clip of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-13'
Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo clip of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-13'

Shreya Mukherjee
The news of Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host for the 13th season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati was revealed in May. Registration window to participate was also opened, and now makers have dropped the first promotional clip, with Bachchan confirming his imminent return. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the clip is the first of a three-part short film, created for the show.

'Wapas aa rahe hain... KBC pe'

Villagers try out 'KBC' to acquire funds for building school

The two-minute and 40-second clip is set in a rural hamlet, where students don't have a school building. We hear people lament about the authority delaying action and funds. Soon the entire village starts thinking of ways to collect the necessary amount. Somebody bats for looting the bank, while another option is running social media campaigns. Finally, they realize KBC is a good bet.

Only one person gets through first round; will he succeed?

Soon, every learned person in the village is asked to register for the quiz show and others are instructed to help them. However, none of them get selected for the next round, except for one. The (un)lucky person is the village barber, who was earlier mocked for trying to use his brain. Will he be able to fulfill the dreams of everyone?

The brand video was shot in a real village

To find out the answer, we will have to wait for the second part to drop which is likely to be released in a few days. Tiwari has also written the story of the short film, titled Sammaan, along with Nikhil Mehrotra. Interestingly, it was shot in a real village in Berchha, Madhya Pradesh across five days. Local talents have also participated.

It might air from August, but nothing is official yet

For the unversed, the Dangal director has produced a campaign for the game show every season for the last 11 years. While many reports have stated that Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 might begin to air on August 23, no official announcement about the same has been made yet. To recall, the 12th season of the show had concluded in January this year.

