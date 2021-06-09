Home / News / Entertainment News / Did Sushant-Sara take drugs on 'Kedarnath' sets? Nitish Bharadwaj answers
Did Sushant-Sara take drugs on 'Kedarnath' sets? Nitish Bharadwaj answers

Nitish Bharadwaj never saw 'Kedarnath' co-stars Sushant-Sara 'on a trip'

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the NCB started investigating the drug angle in the case. Recently, it was revealed that his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, has told the agency that the Raabta actor was addicted to drugs before she met him and that Sara Ali Khan rolled joints for them, which she smoked alongside her. But their Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj reveals a different scenario.

'Never seen Sushant/Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip'

Bharadwaj, who played Sara's reel father in the 2018 disaster drama, said Rajput was "very agile-minded." Speaking to TOI, the Mahabharat star added, "Someone who does drugs is not agile like him, neither do they talk so intelligently. At least, that's what I think." "I had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip; they were so normal."

'Never touched drugs and never will,' Khan had assured Bharadwaj

A few days ago, copies of Chakraborty's statement to the NCB were released by the media, where the Chehre actress had confessed to having smoked marijuana joints with Khan. Sharing his experience, Bharadwaj said that during one of their chats on the sets of Kedarnath, Khan, a debutante then, had assured him that she had "never touched drugs and won't ever do so."

Co-stars have often praised Rajput's unique interests

Bharadwaj went on to appreciate Rajput's unique interests in astronomy and science. Similar sentiments were shared by his Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar as well. In a recent talk, he told a portal that Rajput was "unique and he stood out." "Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film," he further recalled.

What is the update on the drug angle probe?

To recall, Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB last year and granted bail after spending one month in prison. In March, she was charge-sheeted by the agency. Several arrests and summons made in recent times, including that of Rajput's ex-roommate Siddharth Pithani and bodyguard, respectively, have escalated the anticipation of the investigation. Notably, June 14 will mark the talented young actor's first death anniversary.

