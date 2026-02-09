Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl appearance sparks Bad Bunny reunion rumors
Kendall Jenner turned heads at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, showing up in a black crop top and jeans at Levi's Stadium.
She was spotted heading to a private suite with OBB Media's Michael Ratner, but what really got people talking was the timing—her ex, Bad Bunny, was about to headline the halftime show.
Fans speculate on Jenner's presence
Jenner's appearance just before Bad Bunny hit the stage set off a wave of online chatter. Fans wondered if she was there to support him, and her name trended on social media.
The two had dated, so their history added fuel to the conversation.
Jenner also starred in a commercial during the game
As if that wasn't enough, Jenner starred in a Fanatics Sportsbook commercial during the game that poked fun at the so-called "Kardashian curse" on athletes.
The ad dropped right before Bad Bunny's star-studded halftime performance (featuring Cardi B and Lady Gaga), which made for some mixed reactions online.
Despite their split, Jenner seemed to be having a good time all weekend—including at the Fanatics party the night before.