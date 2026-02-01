Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations: All major categories
The 68th Grammy Awards are happening on February 1, 2026, in LA (and streaming in India the next morning).
This year's show is all about celebrating the biggest names and fresh talent shaking up music right now.
Album, Record, Song of the Year nominees
Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods—including an Album of the Year nomination.
Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut each scored seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea landed six each.
Record of the Year contenders include Gaga's "Abracadabra" and Doechii's "Anxiety."
There's even a new category for Best Album Cover this year.
Performers and presenters for the night
Expect live performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Katseye, Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, The Marias and more.
Presenters include Harry Styles, Doechii, Carole King and Chappell Roan—so plenty of star power on stage.
If you're into music or just want to see who takes home Record or Album of the Year, it's worth tuning in!