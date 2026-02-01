Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations: All major categories

Album, Record, Song of the Year nominees

Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods—including an Album of the Year nomination.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut each scored seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea landed six each.

Record of the Year contenders include Gaga's "Abracadabra" and Doechii's "Anxiety."

There's even a new category for Best Album Cover this year.