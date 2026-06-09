Kennedy Center removes Donald Trump's name after federal judge's ruling
Entertainment
The Kennedy Center just dropped Donald Trump's name from its website, following a federal judge's order.
Judge Christopher Cooper decided in May 2026 that adding Trump's name last year violated the law, so the center had to switch back to its original title.
Kennedy Center staff must update materials
The website and logo now show only the original Kennedy Center name, and staff was told to update all official materials by June 12.
Trump's name had been added to signs, local transportation displays, and gift shop items after the 2025 renaming.
The center says it's following the court order, but a spokesperson mentioned they might still fight legally to keep Trump's name on some things.