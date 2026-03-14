Kerala government introduces groundbreaking film policy
Kerala's government has just approved a major film policy, shaped by more than 90 recommendations from last year's Film Conclave and public feedback.
The goal? Better job security, gender equality on sets, safer working conditions, and tech upgrades for everyone in the industry.
As Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian put it, the policy is about protecting all cinema sectors while moving things forward.
The new policy officially recognizes filmmaking as an industry
This new policy officially treats filmmaking as an industry, meaning more incentives, easier financing (including venture capital and crowdfunding), and real support for women and marginalized groups.
There'll be stricter rules for fair pay, and the policy proposes fixed work timings (such as an eight-hour day), measures such as maternity leave and on-set childcare (nurseries), and considers legal measures to address cyber-bullying.
A special council led by the chief minister will oversee everything with a single-window system to speed up permits.
The hope: more jobs, more shoots in Kerala, and a bigger boost to the state's economy.