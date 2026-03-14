Kerala government introduces groundbreaking film policy

The new policy officially recognizes filmmaking as an industry

This new policy officially treats filmmaking as an industry, meaning more incentives, easier financing (including venture capital and crowdfunding), and real support for women and marginalized groups.

There'll be stricter rules for fair pay, and the policy proposes fixed work timings (such as an eight-hour day), measures such as maternity leave and on-set childcare (nurseries), and considers legal measures to address cyber-bullying.

A special council led by the chief minister will oversee everything with a single-window system to speed up permits.

The hope: more jobs, more shoots in Kerala, and a bigger boost to the state's economy.