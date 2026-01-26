Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty, 'Manjummel Boys' steal the spotlight
The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were presented in January 2026, and it was a big night for Malayalam cinema.
"Manjummel Boys" led the pack with multiple awards—including Best Film and Best Director—showing how strong storytelling is making waves in 2024.
Mammootty makes history, new talents shine
Mammootty picked up his record-breaking seventh Best Actor award for "Bramayugam," proving legends never really slow down.
Shamla Hamza took home Best Actress for "Feminichi Fathima," which also scored Best Second Film and gave Fasil Muhammed a win as Best Debutant Director.
More highlights you should know
Special Jury acting honors went to Jyothirmayi, Darshana Rajendran, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali.
If you're into popular picks, "Premalu" won Best Popular Film.
Plus, Payal Kapadia received a Special Jury Award for women/transgender people with her film "All We Imagine as Light."