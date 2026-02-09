Kerala woman filmed bus co-passenger, now seeks bail

Musthafa was arrested on January 21

Musthafa was arrested on January 21 after a manhunt and has been in custody since.

Her first bail request was denied because the court cited ongoing investigations and concerns about evidence.

Police said she did not file a formal complaint before sharing the video.

The videos circulated widely, and authorities investigated allegations of public humiliation.

The hearing on her new bail plea was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 10).