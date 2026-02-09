Kerala woman filmed bus co-passenger, now seeks bail
Shimjitha Musthafa, a 35-year-old former local body member, is seeking bail after being accused of abetting the suicide of U Deepak, a 41-year-old salesman.
During a crowded bus ride on January 16, Musthafa filmed and posted videos accusing Deepak of inappropriate touching.
The videos went viral, and two days later, Deepak died by suicide at home—reportedly overwhelmed by the public shaming and fear for his family's reputation.
Musthafa was arrested on January 21 after a manhunt and has been in custody since.
Her first bail request was denied because the court cited ongoing investigations and concerns about evidence.
Police said she did not file a formal complaint before sharing the video.
The videos circulated widely, and authorities investigated allegations of public humiliation.
The hearing on her new bail plea was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 10).