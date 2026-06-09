Kerala's Operation Toofan nets 145 arrests, seizes ganja and MDMA
Kerala just launched Operation Toofan, and it's already making waves.
In only seven days, Kochi City police registered 129 drug-related cases and arrested 145 people.
They seized nearly 9kg of suspected ganja and over 440gm of MDMA, so yeah, they're not messing around.
Police dog teams conduct multi-site raids
Special squads are focusing on high-risk spots, using trained dog teams to track down local drug networks.
One big raid in Kochi City limits covered 90 locations and nabbed three youths with a hefty stash of MDMA.
Meanwhile, rural cops arrested 11 migrant workers in Perumbavoor during round-the-clock raids.
There were also busts involving four men from West Bengal with a huge amount of ganja, plus two youths from Assam caught with heroin after being filmed using it in public.