Kerala's Operation Toofan nets 145 arrests, seizes ganja and MDMA

Police dog teams conduct multi-site raids

Special squads are focusing on high-risk spots, using trained dog teams to track down local drug networks.

One big raid in Kochi City limits covered 90 locations and nabbed three youths with a hefty stash of MDMA.

Meanwhile, rural cops arrested 11 migrant workers in Perumbavoor during round-the-clock raids.

There were also busts involving four men from West Bengal with a huge amount of ganja, plus two youths from Assam caught with heroin after being filmed using it in public.