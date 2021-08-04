Home / News / Entertainment News / Kerry Washington to headline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'
Entertainment

Kerry Washington to headline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:32 pm
Kerry Washington to headline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'
Kerry Washington will produce the movie through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin's 3dot Productions and Aevitas Entertainment

Emmy award winner Kerry Washington will play the lead role in the feature adaptation of author Diane Cardwell's memoir Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life. The movie comes from streamer Netflix and Washington will produce it through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin's 3dot Productions, and Todd Shuster's Aevitas Entertainment.

In this article
Movie

She will play a Manhattan journalist in the movie

The 44-year-old actor will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing while working on a routine assignment. "Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she's always known, toward a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach," according to the official logline. Cardwell will serve as executive producer along with Margaret Chernin.

Information

Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screenplay

The book Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life (2012) tells the story of Cardwell's own reinvention as she discovered the world of surfing, according to Variety. Truth Be Told creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screenplay from the book.

Kerry Washington

She has previously partnered with Netflix on several projects

Notably, Washington has also starred in Paul Feig's Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil, along with Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, and more. Moreover, she has also partnered with the streamer for The Prom, American Son, and Little Fires Everywhere. She is represented by CAA, Washington Square Arts, attorney Gretchen Rush, and The Lede Company.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'

Latest News

Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?

Entertainment

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl

Delhi

Amid third wave fears, Covishield proven highly effective against Delta

India

Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

Sports

Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Bigg Boss OTT': Host Karan Johar announces show's 'crazy' format

Entertainment

Anil, Sara to be seen in Discovery Plus's upcoming shows

Entertainment

'I Get A Kick Out Of You' review: Love-lane tour

Entertainment

'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season four: What can you expect this time?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Prajakta Koli's documentary wins Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks Michelle Obama

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor signs a Rs. 100 crore deal with Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix News

'Resort To Love' review: Songs rule this romantic drama

Entertainment

Know what can be expected from 'You' season three

Entertainment

What are the upcoming projects of 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page?

Entertainment

Will Smith-David Leitch park 'Fast & Loose' in Netflix's garage

Entertainment

'Blood Red Sky' review: When motherhood takes precedence over monsterhood

Entertainment
Trending Topics