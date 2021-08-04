Kerry Washington to headline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'

Kerry Washington will produce the movie through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin's 3dot Productions and Aevitas Entertainment

Emmy award winner Kerry Washington will play the lead role in the feature adaptation of author Diane Cardwell's memoir Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life. The movie comes from streamer Netflix and Washington will produce it through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin's 3dot Productions, and Todd Shuster's Aevitas Entertainment.

Movie

She will play a Manhattan journalist in the movie

The 44-year-old actor will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing while working on a routine assignment. "Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she's always known, toward a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach," according to the official logline. Cardwell will serve as executive producer along with Margaret Chernin.

Information

Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screenplay

The book Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life (2012) tells the story of Cardwell's own reinvention as she discovered the world of surfing, according to Variety. Truth Be Told creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screenplay from the book.

Kerry Washington

She has previously partnered with Netflix on several projects

Notably, Washington has also starred in Paul Feig's Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil, along with Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, and more. Moreover, she has also partnered with the streamer for The Prom, American Son, and Little Fires Everywhere. She is represented by CAA, Washington Square Arts, attorney Gretchen Rush, and The Lede Company.